'Huge thanks' as golfers support Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice with charity day
A charity golf day has “putt” a much needed £24,000 into the coffers at Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.
The event at The Wynyard Club was organised by long-time supporter Rob Hoskins – whose golf days have generated around £230,000 for the charity over the years.
Rob recruited 25 teams to take part in the 4-ball competition, with additional challenges and competitions around the course.
Following the golf, players and event sponsors enjoyed a meal in the clubhouse along with a charity auction and raffle.
The event was the first of its kind to take place for the hospice post Covid-19 and was sponsored by regular sponsors Drive Vauxhall and Fine and Country Estate Agents.
Alice House fundraising senior manager Julie Hildreth said: “Huge thanks is due to Rob, his family and everyone else who supported, donated, sponsored or volunteered their time on the day.
"This kind of support really does make a huge difference.”