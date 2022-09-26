News you can trust since 1877
'Huge thanks' as golfers support Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice with charity day

A charity golf day has “putt” a much needed £24,000 into the coffers at Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.

By Tom Patterson
Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:00 am
The event at The Wynyard Club was organised by long-time supporter Rob Hoskins – whose golf days have generated around £230,000 for the charity over the years.

Rob recruited 25 teams to take part in the 4-ball competition, with additional challenges and competitions around the course.

Following the golf, players and event sponsors enjoyed a meal in the clubhouse along with a charity auction and raffle.

Rob Hoskins, left, with his team at the golf day.

The event was the first of its kind to take place for the hospice post Covid-19 and was sponsored by regular sponsors Drive Vauxhall and Fine and Country Estate Agents.

Alice House fundraising senior manager Julie Hildreth said: “Huge thanks is due to Rob, his family and everyone else who supported, donated, sponsored or volunteered their time on the day.

"This kind of support really does make a huge difference.”

