House prices boost for Hartlepool home owners.

Land Registry data shows house values in the area rose by 3.4% in August – adding to the longer term trend which has still seen property prices in the area grow by 8.7% over the last year.

The average house price in Hartlepool in August was £137,432 – and the market in August outperformed that across the North East and nationally, where prices increased by 0.9%.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the area has risen by £11,000 as a shortage of properties coming on the market saw prices climb throughout the pandemic.

Experts say expectations have changed significantly in recent weeks amid mortgage rate rises, with the likelihood of it damping down house price rises.

First-time buyers in Hartlepool spent an average of £115,800 on their property – £8,900 more than a year ago, and £25,800 more than in August 2017.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Hartlepool in August.

Values increased by 3.5%, to £240,607 on average and, over the past years prices have risen by 10.5%.

Prices for a semi-detached home increased by 3.4% monthly - up 8.5% annually – to an average of £140,400.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terraced home values rose by 3.3% over the month – up 7.8% annually to an average of £99,332.

Flat prices increased by 3.4% monthly – up 5.4% annually – to £71,172 on average.

The average price for a home in the North East in August was £164,395 and, nationally, it was £295,903.

The data also shows that buyers in Hartlepool paid 16% less than the average price in the North East in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market has a rate of 6.52% and the average five-year fix is at 6.36%.

Chris Druce, senior research analyst at estate agents Knight Frank, said: “Current activity in the housing market is being shaped by mortgage status.