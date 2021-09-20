LEGAL EAGLE: Technology has helped allow the continued drafting of wills

we can often take instructions by other means, for instance:- bookable will drafting telephone appointments; email; Skype meetings, video calls and zoom meetings.

The global pandemic has created quite a shake-up to our daily lives, but it does not stop you with your plans to finalise a Will or Family Trust.

It is without doubt an unprecedented time for us all. Our normal daily lives and routines feel like they changed overnight and the things we once took for granted such as going to work or seeing family and friends are extremely difficult or impossible to do.

We at Tilly Bailey & Irvine, like everyone, have followed government guidelines during the Covis-19 pandemic and adapted our services to make remote legal matters both safe and as effective as they would be meeting face-to-face.

One of the most common questions from clients over the past year has been ‘can I still make Will during lockdown? The answer in most cases is yes.

In fact, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of people applying to make their will or make amendments to existing documents. In fact, it was reported in March 2020 there was a 70% increase in demand for wills in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic. The likes of NHS workers and police officers have been told to put their affairs in order as precaution for their hard work on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We are committed to being here for our valued clients existing and new. Is the remote process of making a Will or Family Trust just as safe? Well, yes, it is.

Our experienced private client team are here to assist you where possible to ensure the drafting of your Will can still go ahead and that your wishes in relation to your affairs can be order.