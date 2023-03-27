News you can trust since 1877
More than a quarter of Hartlepool children living 'in poverty'

More than a quarter of children in Hartlepool are living in relative poverty, new figures show.

By Sonja Tutty
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:32 BST

Department for Work and Pensions figures show 4,721 children – 26.8% of all youngsters in the town – were in a family whose income was below 60% of the average national household income, claiming child support and at least one other household benefit.

Of these children, 3,826 were deemed to be in “absolute poverty” – where their family's income was lower than 60% of the median income – accounting for 21.7% of youngsters in the area.

Nationally, 2.47 million children (20.1%) were in relative poverty and 1.89 million children (15.3%) were in absolute poverty.

Hartlepool town centre.
Becca Lyon, head of child poverty at Save the Children, said children in poverty often grow up too fast as they are exposed to concerns about money and paying bills.

She added: "This can leave lasting scars. Families need a proper benefits system that protects them from hardship, and means children can grow up without having to know what the inside of a food bank looks like.”

A Government spokesperson said they were “committed to eradicating poverty and supporting those in need.”

They added: “Our actions have helped ensure there are nearly two million fewer people in absolute poverty than there were in 2009-10.

“The latest figures reflect the country coming out of the pandemic and accompanying rising prices and record levels of support have been provided through cost-of-living payments, the Household Support Fund and the Energy Price Guarantee which will continue to hold down people’s energy bills.”

