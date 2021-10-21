MP backs Long Live the Local campaign in support of pubs

Easington MP Grahame Morris is supporting the British Beer and Pub Association’s Long Live the Local campaign to help pubs and breweries in the area recover and thrive after the pandemic.

More than 125,000 people have signed the petition so far - including 137 in his constituency – and Mr Morris is calling on the Government to lower VAT and business rates for pubs and for an overall reduction in duty.

The call comes in the week before Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget next week

Grahame Morris MP with Emma McClarkin

The pandemic has had a devastating impact on brewers and pubs throughout the UK and continues to do so as the sector tries to kickstart its recovery.

The industry says a local pub adds £100,000 to its local economy, creates jobs and acts as a social hub.

It says brewing and pubs in Easington support 514 jobs and contributes £14m to the local economy.

Mr Morris said: “Pubs are at the heart of communities but are bearing a disproportionate burden as a result of the pandemic. The Government should consider cutting unfair taxes on pubs that are hampering their recovery.

"I’m supporting the Long Live the Local campaign and calling on the Chancellor to lower VAT and business rates, and reduce beer duty in this year’s Budget to support their recovery.”