Nearly 250 lose their homes in Hartlepool

Homelessness increases

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show that 247 households in the area sought council support after becoming homeless between April 2020 and the end of September 2021 – 18 of them being families with children.

In England, the figures was 222,360 families and housing charity Shelter says thousands more are at risk of losing the roof over their heads as living costs rise.

Bailiff-enforced evictions were banned during the pandemic – with the ban lifted in England in May.

In the first three months after the ban was lifted, the data shows 32 households in Hartlepool became homeless – down from 68 during the same period in 2020.

Osama Bhutta, director of campaigns at Shelter, said the pandemic has been "atrocious" for struggling families.

She added: “Now, living costs are spiralling and all the protections are gone, even more people will be at risk of losing their homes.

“The economic impact of the pandemic has exposed the true cost of decades of failure to build the social homes we need, leaving millions in insecure homes they can barely afford."

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said its actions had helped keep thousands of people in their homes.