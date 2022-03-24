New year price boost for Hartlepool home owners

Land Registry figures show house values in the area increased by 3.6% in January – contributing to the longer-term trend, which has seen values increase by 12.6% annually.

That figure was the highest in the North East.

The average Hartlepool house price rose to £129,515, with the increase on December well above both the North East average increase of 1.7%, and the 0.4% for the UK as a whole.

House prices on the rise.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the area increased by £14,000.

Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Hartlepool in January. They increased in value by 3.9% to an average of £67,791 – an annual increase of 7.7%.

The value of a detached home rose by 3.1% monthly – up 15.9% annually – to an average of £229,046.

Semi-detached house prices were up 3.7% over the month – and 12% annually – to an average of £132,367.

The price of a terraced house was up 3.7% monthly – and 11.1% annually – to an average of £92,722.

First-time buyers in Hartlepool spent an average of £109,000 on their property – £11,000 more than a year ago, and £21,000 more than in January 2017.

Buyers in the area paid 14.1% less for a home than the average price in the North East – £151,000.