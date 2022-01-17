Number of Hartlepool families suffering 'fuel stress' is set to triple
The number of families in Hartlepool spending at least 10% of their budgets on energy bills is set to triple after the new energy price cap comes into effect in April, experts predict.
The Resolution Foundation said the proportion of households in England in "fuel stress" - a general indicator of finding energy bills unaffordable - is currently nine per cent.
It expects the region’s figure to reach 33% because of fears the energy price cap could rise by more than 50% in April to around £2,000 per year.
Ofgem will announce the new price cap level in February.
Fuel stress levels are set to be highest among pensioner households, those in local authority housing and people in poorly-insulated homes, according to the foundation, which is focused on improving living standards for those on low-to-middle incomes.
The foundation’s Jonny Marshall said: "The Government can take action by targeting support at lower-income households and should also temporarily transfer the cost of environmental levies onto general taxation."