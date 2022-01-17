Number of Hartlepool families suffering 'fuel stress' is set to triple

The Resolution Foundation said the proportion of households in England in "fuel stress" - a general indicator of finding energy bills unaffordable - is currently nine per cent.

It expects the region’s figure to reach 33% because of fears the energy price cap could rise by more than 50% in April to around £2,000 per year.

Ofgem will announce the new price cap level in February.

Fuel stress levels are set to be highest among pensioner households, those in local authority housing and people in poorly-insulated homes, according to the foundation, which is focused on improving living standards for those on low-to-middle incomes.