Over 16,000 get winter fuel payment.

The winter fuel payment is a tax-free annual benefit paid to people over pension credit age to help them with their bills as temperatures drop.

Department for Work and Pensions statistics show that 16,643 older people in the area received a winter fuel payment in 2021 – up from 16,384 the year before.

Of them, 4,407 were aged over 80, while a further 4,043 were aged 69 and under.

They were among 11.2 million nationally who received payments last winter – up slightly on the 11.1 million a year earlier.

The amount someone receives depends on their age, household circumstances and the benefits they receive but range between £100 and £300 – with the Government uprating these by £300 for 2022/23 due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) said older people now face the rising cost of living ahead of cold winter months.

NEA director of policy Peter Smith said: "The frailest and elderly and many other groups face serious health impacts as a result of fuel poverty this winter.

"People living on low, fixed incomes, are finding it impossible to respond to big increases in their energy bills."

