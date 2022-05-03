Over 6,000 families facing 'fuel poverty'

Fuel poverty fears.

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures show 6,257 households in the area were in fuel poverty in 2020 – down from 6,292 the year before.

That means 14.6% of people were living in a property with an energy efficiency rating of band D or below and, after heating their home, had a residual income below the official poverty line.

More than three million households in England (13.2%) were in fuel poverty in 2020, the lowest proportion since records began in 2010.

The these figures do not account for the current explosion in fuel prices, which saw the energy price cap increase by 54% in April, meaning many households can expect to pay around £700 more per year on their bills.

Simon Francis, from the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, estimated more than six million households in England have now been thrust into fuel poverty.

He said: "Measures taken pre-pandemic have barely shifted the dial.

"We now need urgent help for households in fuel poverty combined with a long-term plan to improve energy efficiency of our homes and a sustainable, renewable-led, energy mix."

A Government spokesperson said it is continuing to make "significant progress on tackling fuel poverty."