Over half of Hartlepool homes are not 'energy efficient'
Over half of all homes in Hartlepool have poor energy efficiency ratings, new figures show.
Despite Government plans to freeze energy bills at no more than £2,500 a year as part of a package of support aimed at tackling the cost-of-living crisis, campaign groups say the new measures will an "expensive sticking plaster" if they are not accompanied by longer-term investment in energy efficiency and renewables.
Analysis of energy efficiency ratings by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) shows 59% of houses in Hartlepool had a ranking of "D" or below as of March 2021 – the latest figures – meaning they are likely to be worse impacted by the rising cost of fuel.
Energy Performance Certificates show how effective a home is at keeping heat in – with ratings from A (the most efficient) to G – the least, meaning residents have to spend more on energy bills to keep their homes warm.
The End Fuel Poverty Coalition estimates that 6.9 million households across the UK will suffer fuel poverty this winter, even after the new price guarantee.
Most Popular
-
1
Have a look inside this four-storey Hartlepool family home built in 1890
-
2
Revealing the truth about insulation to tackle winter chills
-
3
Back to school in Hartlepool: Families share their pride as children across Hartlepool return to the classroom
-
4
What is grass rust and is it dangerous? - Hartlepool council confirm it is the reason behind stained pet fur
-
5
Pandemic cuts Hartlepool private hire fleet
The latest figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy estimate there were around 3.2 million households in fuel poverty in 2020 – including 6,257 in Hartlepool.
Separate figures from charity Friends of the Earth show, as of August, 15% of homes in Hartlepool did not have their lofts insulated, and 14% were without cavity wall insulation – equivalent to 6,800 and 6,300 homes respectively.
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to provide more details in an announcement later this month.