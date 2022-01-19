Pre-Christmas house prices stall

House prices stall

The latest Land Registry figures show house prices in the area actually fell by 0.1%, in November - but this was more than offset by the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 16.7% annually – £19,000.

The average house price in November was £129,920.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across the North East, where prices increased 1.8%, and the area also underperformed compared to a national 1.2% rise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of flats fared worst in Hartlepool in November. Values dropped by 0.4% to an average of £68,463 - but, over the last year, prices have risen by 12.2%.

The value of a detached property rose by 0.3% over the month – up 20.3% annually – to an average of £229,902.

Semi-detached home prices fell by 0.1% over the monthly – but up 16.1% annually – to an average of £132,956.

Prices paid for terraced homes fell by 0.3% monthly – but up 15.1% annually – to £92,766 on average.

First-time buyers in Hartlepool spent an average of £109,000 on their property – £15,000 more than a year ago, and £20,000 more than in November 2016.

Buyers in the area paid 13% less than the average price in the North East – £149,000 - in November.

Average North East property prices are still below the national average of £271,000.