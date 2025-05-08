Primark Hartlepool Raises Funds and Supplies to Support Dementia Care
Staff organised fundraising walks and tombola’s, with all proceeds going to Dementia UK and The Greatham Foundation—two organisations dedicated to supporting individuals affected by memory loss and dementia.
The decision to support The Greatham Foundation was inspired by Jamie Burnett, a Senior Care Assistant at the charity, who noticed Primark’s fundraising efforts. Jamie spoke passionately with Retail Assistant Tina Collingwood about the Foundation’s work supporting people with dementia and memory loss through its Day Centres, Community Pastimes service, Almshouses, and the residential care provided at Stichell House.
On May 6, 2025, Tina visited The Greatham Foundation, along with Libby Skidmore, People & Culture. They brought with them a carefully selected collection of donated items including arts and crafts materials, fidget toys, jigsaws, and puzzle books — resources designed to support cognitive stimulation and wellbeing for those living with dementia.
Nicola Garrett, Head of Operations at The Greatham Foundation, said: "We are incredibly grateful to the team at Primark Hartlepool for their generosity and thoughtfulness. The items they donated will make a real difference to the people we support. A special thank you also goes to our Senior Care Assistant, Jamie Burnett, whose passion and advocacy helped forge this wonderful connection. It’s inspiring to see local businesses taking such an active role in supporting the community.”
About The Greatham Foundation
Founded in 1273 by Bishop Robert de Stichell, The Greatham Foundation—formerly known as the Hospital of God—is one of the UK’s oldest charitable organisations. Today, it employs over 100 staff and provides a wide range of services for older people, particularly those with dementia. These include:
- Stichell House – A 35-bed residential care home set within landscaped grounds
- Community Day Services – Dementia support for individuals and carers across East Durham and Hartlepool
- The Bridge – A one-stop hub for dementia care, support, and advice
- Community Pastimes – One-to-one and small group services for people with dementia or experiencing social isolation.
- Almshouses – Independent living accommodation in Greatham, Norton, and Stockton-on-Tees
- Commercial Properties – Over 120 privately owned properties leased for revenue
- Grants Programme – Funding for community and voluntary organisations driving social impact
For more information, visit www.thegreathamfoundation.org.uk