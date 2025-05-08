Primark Hartlepool Raises Funds and Supplies to Support Dementia Care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Primark Hartlepool have demonstrated incredible community spirit, raising over £800 for dementia charities and donating essential items to support people living with memory loss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff organised fundraising walks and tombola’s, with all proceeds going to Dementia UK and The Greatham Foundation—two organisations dedicated to supporting individuals affected by memory loss and dementia.

The decision to support The Greatham Foundation was inspired by Jamie Burnett, a Senior Care Assistant at the charity, who noticed Primark’s fundraising efforts. Jamie spoke passionately with Retail Assistant Tina Collingwood about the Foundation’s work supporting people with dementia and memory loss through its Day Centres, Community Pastimes service, Almshouses, and the residential care provided at Stichell House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On May 6, 2025, Tina visited The Greatham Foundation, along with Libby Skidmore, People & Culture. They brought with them a carefully selected collection of donated items including arts and crafts materials, fidget toys, jigsaws, and puzzle books — resources designed to support cognitive stimulation and wellbeing for those living with dementia.

Photograph shows (left to right): Libby Skidmore (People & Culture, Primark), Tina Collingwood (Retail Assistant, Primark), and Jamie Burnett (Senior Care Assistant, The Greatham Foundation)

Nicola Garrett, Head of Operations at The Greatham Foundation, said: "We are incredibly grateful to the team at Primark Hartlepool for their generosity and thoughtfulness. The items they donated will make a real difference to the people we support. A special thank you also goes to our Senior Care Assistant, Jamie Burnett, whose passion and advocacy helped forge this wonderful connection. It’s inspiring to see local businesses taking such an active role in supporting the community.”

About The Greatham Foundation

Founded in 1273 by Bishop Robert de Stichell, The Greatham Foundation—formerly known as the Hospital of God—is one of the UK’s oldest charitable organisations. Today, it employs over 100 staff and provides a wide range of services for older people, particularly those with dementia. These include:

Stichell House – A 35-bed residential care home set within landscaped grounds

Community Day Services – Dementia support for individuals and carers across East Durham and Hartlepool

The Bridge – A one-stop hub for dementia care, support, and advice

Community Pastimes – One-to-one and small group services for people with dementia or experiencing social isolation.

Almshouses – Independent living accommodation in Greatham, Norton, and Stockton-on-Tees

Commercial Properties – Over 120 privately owned properties leased for revenue

Grants Programme – Funding for community and voluntary organisations driving social impact

For more information, visit www.thegreathamfoundation.org.uk