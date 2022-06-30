Rents swallow 'one sixth' of Hartlepool wages

Polly Neate of Shelter.

The median monthly rent for a one-bedroom property in the town stood at £400 in the year to March, say Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures – with the median wage in the area being £27,717 per year.

That means the average middle-income worker in the area spent around 17% of their income on rent last year – before living costs soared in April, adding to the strain on people’s finances.

Median rent across all property types in Hartlepool rose from £475 per month in the 12 months to March 2021 to £492 last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government’s recently unveiled renters' reform bill aims to ban no-fault evictions and provide greater legal power for tenants to challenge landlords on unfit homes and unjust rent rises.

Housing charity Shelter said the bill is a “gamechanger” for England’s 11 million private renters.

Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive, said: “Millions of tenants are living on a knife-edge with no wriggle room to help then navigate rising costs as private rents rocket.

Ms Neate urged the Government to end the freeze on housing benefit immediately.