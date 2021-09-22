Seaton Carew Golf Club event 'putts' another £4,000 in hospital coffers

Seaton Carew Golf Club fundraisers Peter Hamilton, Jackie Hamilton, Yvonne Fisher and Ian Phillips with Helen Dicken and Richard Scott, from the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

Former Seaton Carew Golf Club captain Ian Phillips has been the driving force behind the club raising cash for North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust’s specialist palliative care unit for 28 years.

Over that time, the annual golf day at the club has raised between £75,000 and £80,000 for the unit – with another £4,000 going into the coffers this year.

Mr Phillips has been a member at Seaton for 40 years and was captain in 2004.

He said: “This is the 30th anniversary if you include the first two years when we raised money for Palliative and End of life care at Castle Eden.

“The committee left me to organise it, so I set up the three-man team format and we make it as social as we possibly can.

“We have people who only play once a year who take part. It’s unbelievable. The kindness involved is so special.

“This year we managed to raise £4044. Last year we couldn’t hold it because of Covid. I’m proud of everyone involved.”

The trust’s specialist palliative care team helps patients, relatives and carers by providing expert advice, guidance and support to those who have progressive and life limiting conditions.Helen Dicken, a clinical nurse specialist with the team, said: “Recently our team was able to get a wheelchair for a dad who wanted to take his young children to the park one last time before he passed away.

“Another gentleman wanted to pass away in the house but didn’t have any funds or family, so we bought a safe box so the carers could let themselves in. “These are examples of how the efforts of Mr Phillips and the team can make a difference. We are so grateful.”Hartlepool-born Richard Scott, the business lead at the trust, said: “I would like to thank Ian on behalf of the trust for the work he has done over the years.

"The efforts are making a difference to nurses and patients on the front line.