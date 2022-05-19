Spring boost for Hartlepool house prices

The 0.7% rise in property values adds to the longer-term trend which has seen prices in the area achieve 11% annual growth.
New Land Registry figures show the average house price in Hartlepool in March rose to £132,095 – below the North East market, where prices increased 1.1%, but above the 0.3% rise nationally.
The figures show that, over the last year, the average sale price of property in Hartlepool rose by £13,000.
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in the area in March. Values increased by one per cent to an average of £234,255 – 14.4% over the year.
The price of a semi-detached rose by 0.8% monthly – up 10.5% annually – to an average of £134,773.
Terraced home values rose by 0.3% over the month – up 9.3% annually – to an average of £94,529.
The price of flats was up by 0.5% monthly – and 6.7% annually – to an average of £69,005.
First-time buyers in Hartlepool spent an average of £111,000 on their property – £10,000 more than a year ago, and £26,000 more than in March 2017.
The figures also show buyers in Hartlepool paid 14.7% less than the average price in the North East – £155,000 - in March.
North East, property prices remain lower than the national average.
The average price of a house in the UK rose to £278,000 in March.