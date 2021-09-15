Summer hit for Hartlepool home owners
Home owners in Hartlepool took a small summer house price hit, according to new figures.
Land Registry figures show house prices in the area fell by one per cent in July - but the longer-term trend has seen prices achieve 9.2% growth over the last year.
The average house price in the area in July was £116,548.
Across the North East, prices in July decreased by 3.5% and 3.7% nationally.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Hartlepool rose by £9,800.
Owners of terraced houses fared worst in in July. Prices dropped by 1.3% to an average of £119,219 – but over the last year, prices rose by 9.5%.
Detached home values fell by 0.9% monthly – but up 10.6% annually to an average of £201,779.
The price of semi-detached homes was down 0.7% monthly – but up 8.1% annually – to an average of £119,219.
Flat prices were down 0.9% monthly – but up 5.2% annually to an average of £62,838.
The figures show first-time buyers in Hartlepool spent an average of £98,300 on their property.
That is £8,000 more than a year ago, and £7,300 more than in July 2016.
Buyers paid less than anywhere else in the North East – £145,000 - in July for a property.
Across the region, property prices remain low compared to the rest of the UK, where the average cost is £256,000.
The most expensive properties in the North East were in Northumberland – where the average price for a house in July was £180,000.