Summer hit for Hartlepool home owners as latest figures indicate price fall

House prices in Hartlepool have fallen on average, according to latest monthly figures for the town.

Land Registry figures show prices in the area decreased in June – but the longer-term trend has seen property prices in the area achieve 17.7% annual growth.

The average house price in the area in June was £118,267 – down 4.1% on May and below both the North East average of 5.9%, and the 4.5% rise nationally.

But, over the last year, the average sale price of property in Hartlepool rose by £16,000.

Owners of flats fared worst in Hartlepool in June. Prices dropped by 4.3% to an average of £205,063 – but, over the last year, prices rose by 12.2%.

The price of a detached home fell by 4% monthly – but was up 17% annually – to an average of £205,063.

Semi-detached home prices fell by 4.2% monthly – but were up 14.5% annually to an average of £120,850.

The cost of a terraced home fell 4.2% monthly to an average of £85,668 – up 16.2% annually.

First-time buyers in Hartlepool spent an average of £100,000 on their property – £13,000 more than a year ago, and £10,000 more than in June 2016.

Buyers in the area paid 20.9% less than the average price in the North East – £150,000 – but property prices the region remain low low compared to the national average of average £266,000.

The most expensive properties in the North East were in Northumberland – averaging £182,000.