This is when universal credit, child benefit and tax credits will be paid over the first bank holiday weekend in May

Benefit payment dates which include universal credit, child benefit payments and tax credits may be affected by the first May bank holiday weekend this week.

The first May bank holiday weekend falls on Saturday, May 1 to Monday, May 3, meaning payments for benefits may not be received on their usual day.

According to the official Government website, if a payment falls on a weekend or Bank Holiday it will usually be paid the day before – but this could differ for benefits such as tax credits and child benefit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is when benefit payments will be made ahead of the first bank holiday weekend in May. Photo: Getty Images.

According to the Government website, anyone who is due to receive a benefit payment over the bank holiday period will receive it early.

Here’s when each benefit payment will be made over the first bank holiday weekend in May:

Universal Credit

Universal Credit is paid into your bank account on the same day each month.

However due to the upcoming bank holiday weekend, you will be paid in advance.

Tax credits

Tax credits, such as working tax credits, are normally paid every four weeks but sometimes can be paid weekly.

In the event of a Bank Holiday, these payments often tend to be made early.

According to Gov.uk any payments set to be made on Monday, May 3 will be paid on Friday, April 30.

Child benefit

Child Benefit is usually paid every four weeks on a Monday or Tuesday but if the payment is due on a Bank Holiday, child benefit will usually be paid on the earliest working day before the bank holiday.

If you need any further details on how all benefit payments are made, then you can find out more by clicking here.

The dramatic events of the pandemic are having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers and consequently the advertising that we receive.

We are now more reliant than ever on your support through buying our newspaper.