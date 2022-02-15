Top marks for East Durham garage team

Bristol Street Motors Peterlee Hyundai has been named the best performing dealership out of 150 of the car firm’s retail sites in the UK.

The Hyundai Balanced Score Card league puts dealerships through rigorous assessment of the whole business including monitoring achievements in all departments, levels of customer satisfaction, the efficiency of internal processes and financial performance.

Paul Walton, franchise director for Hyundai at Vertu Motors, said: “A massive congratulations to our team at Bristol Street Motors Peterlee Hyundai. I couldn’t be prouder of them.

Some the the team at Bristol Street Motors Peterlee Hyundai.

“To be ranked number one for eight out of the 12 months of the year and to finish number one overall, is a phenomenal achievement. It’s one in which everyone at the dealership should be immensely proud.”

He added: “The skill and passion to achieve the number one spot is impressive enough, but the consistency in which the colleagues at Peterlee go about their business is what has set the dealership apart from the competition this year. They are a true credit to the network, division and the group.”

John Curry, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Peterlee Hyundai, said: “In a year where Hyundai enjoyed its greatest success in the UK, it is a truly outstanding achievement to be declared the best performing Hyundai dealership in the whole country.