Voices of Darlington raise £1,000 for NSPCC with special anniversary show

An amazing evening had by all.

A community choir has raised £1,000 for the NSPCC through its 10th anniversary concert.

Voices of Darlington’s anniversary concert, Just Sing, took place at the Darlington Hippodrome in June and brought together over 300 performers of all ages.

From the opening number – a rendition of Sweet Child O’ Mine complete with a live guitarist in the theatre’s royal box – the audience was treated to an evening of entertainment including songs by ABBA, Queen, Elton John, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, as well as musical theatre favourites from Les Misérables and a special James Bond medley.

One of the most moving moments came when Claire Willmer’s young son, Max, took to the stage to talk about how his mum’s love of music helped her during a recent cancer diagnosis.

Later in the show, Max returned to give Claire a hug as she sang, You’re The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me, bringing a heartfelt pause to the night’s celebrations.

Claire, who founded Voices of Darlington in 2014, said: “We were honoured to support the NSPCC through our 10th anniversary show. Music is such a powerful way to bring people together, and it was special to use that platform to raise funds for a charity that protects and supports children. We’re so proud of what our singers achieved on stage – and even more proud that it will help make a difference.”

Cheryl Ellis, NSPCC Schools Coordinator for the North East, also attended the show and praised the group’s achievement.

She said: “We’re so grateful to Claire and everyone at Voices of Darlington for choosing to support the NSPCC. The concert was full of joy and talent, and the money raised will help us continue delivering our Speak Out Stay Safe programme in schools. This work gives children the tools to recognise abuse, understand their rights, and speak out if they ever feel unsafe.”

The Speak Out Stay Safe programme is delivered by specially trained NSPCC volunteers in primary schools. It uses age-appropriate assemblies and classroom workshops to help children understand that abuse is never their fault, and that there are trusted adults who can help.

The service is currently looking for new volunteers in the region. If you would like to find out more about the NSPCC’s work in schools, visit www.nspcc.org.uk/keeping-children-safe