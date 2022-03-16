When Hartlepool's Band A-E households are to receive their £150 council tax rebates

Hartlepool Civic Centre.

All households living in property bands A to D will receive a one-off £150 payment as part of a national scheme.

But Hartlepool Borough Council has decided to extend the rebate to Band E properties - using discretionary funding provided by the Government to support hard-pressed households which don’t qualify for the main scheme.

Residents who receive Local Council Tax Support will qualify for a £150 rebate irrespective of their property band.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the finance and policy committee heard that 97% of households in the borough will eventually receive a rebate.

Cllr Shane Moore, chairman of the committee and leader of the council, proposed the extension of the rebate to cover band E, saying the band spans a wide property price range and will inevitably include many more households struggling with their energy bills.

The intention is for rebates to be paid as soon as possible after April 1 with the majority of payments being made during April and May.

Around 21,000 households currently pay their council tax by direct cebit and the council aims to pay the rebate directly into their bank accounts after their first instalment of the 2022-23 financial year.

Residents who don’t have a direct debit arrangement can set one up online at https://online.hartlepool.gov.uk/MyServices by clicking on the Council Tax button.