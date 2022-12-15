Winter price chill for home owners
Home owners in Hartlepool have seen a slight early winter drop house values, new figures show.
Land Registry figures show prices in the area fell by 0.1% in October, to an average of £137,786 – but that still represents a 8.8% increase over the last 12 months.
Over the month, the market was different to that across the North East, where prices increased by 1.9%, and nationally, where prices rose by 0.3%.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Hartlepool has increased by £11,0000.
Average UK house prices increased by 12.6% in the year to October, to an average of £296,400, which was £33,000 higher than a year earlier.
Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices Hartlepool in October.
Values dropped by 0.3% to an average of £70,516 – but, over the last year, prices have increased by 5.6%.
Detached home values increased by 0.3% over the month – and were up 9.4% annually – to an average of £240,798.
Prices paid for a semi-detached home fell by 0.1% monthly – but up 8.7% annually – to an average of £140,834.
Terraced house prices were down 0.2% monthly – up 8.8% annually – to an average of £99,783.
First-time buyers in Hartlepool spent an average of £116,200 on their property – £9,300 more than a year ago, and £27,900 more than in October 2017.
Buyers paid 18.2% less than the average price in the North East (£168,000) in October for a property in the town.