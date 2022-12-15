Early winter house price chill.

Land Registry figures show prices in the area fell by 0.1% in October, to an average of £137,786 – but that still represents a 8.8% increase over the last 12 months.

Over the month, the market was different to that across the North East, where prices increased by 1.9%, and nationally, where prices rose by 0.3%.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Hartlepool has increased by £11,0000.

Average UK house prices increased by 12.6% in the year to October, to an average of £296,400, which was £33,000 higher than a year earlier.

Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices Hartlepool in October.

Values dropped by 0.3% to an average of £70,516 – but, over the last year, prices have increased by 5.6%.

Detached home values increased by 0.3% over the month – and were up 9.4% annually – to an average of £240,798.

Prices paid for a semi-detached home fell by 0.1% monthly – but up 8.7% annually – to an average of £140,834.

Terraced house prices were down 0.2% monthly – up 8.8% annually – to an average of £99,783.

First-time buyers in Hartlepool spent an average of £116,200 on their property – £9,300 more than a year ago, and £27,900 more than in October 2017.

