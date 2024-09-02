Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been one of the biggest Netflix shows of the summer - and a nearby venue was one of the stars.

Love is Blind UK has had audiences hooked as it put six couples to the test to see if they could fall in love without ever having seen each other.

After talking through walls in specially-created pods, the show followed the couples to see if they would commit to each other at a wedding ceremony.

All six ceremonies took place in plush Wynyard Hall, on the outskirts of Hartlepool, which has long been one of the region’s most-popular wedding venues.

Wynyard Hall, fresh from appearing on Netflix, is hosting a wedding fair later this year.

Wynyard Hall chief executive Sarah Irons said: "We are absolutely thrilled that Wynyard Hall has been chosen as the wedding venue of choice in Netflix's Love is Blind.

“This is not just a proud moment for us, but also an incredible opportunity to showcase the beauty and charm of our region to a global audience.

"Being featured on such a popular platform highlights the unique allure of Wynyard Hall and the North East, placing our rich heritage and breathtaking landscapes in the spotlight for viewers around the world to admire."

The venue has since been inundated with hundreds of inquiries and will be hosting a wedding fair for those interested in following in the footsteps of the show’s contestants.

It takes place on Wednesday, October 9, from 6pm to 9pm.

Admission is free although pre-registration is required.

During the evening, the venue’s dedicated wedding co-ordinators will be on hand to answer any questions and provide personalised tours of the hall.

For more information and to register visit https://www.wynyardhall.co.uk/offer-event/wedding-open-evening/