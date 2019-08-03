New event to raise cash for Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice
A new family fundraising event is being organised to raise cash for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.
Alice House is collaborating with Wynyard Hall and Kids 1st Nursery at Wynyard to run the charity’s first ever Unicorn & Dragon Hunt on Sunday August 11 in the scenic gardens at the hall.
During the event, families will take part in a walk in which they have to find hidden Unicorns and Dragons.
In addition to this there will be extra attractions on the day including the Bubble Man, face painting, donkey rides, candy floss, fairground rides, a magic show and other stalls.
The event is sponsored by Kids 1st Nursery, based in Wynyard Park and the fee to take part is £3 for children and £5.50 for adults, with £3 of every booking being donated to Alice House.
Nicola Winwood, a fundraiser at the Hospice said “This has had a great response with around 250 registrations so far and we are expecting the event to be a sell-out.
Jenny Plummer, Nursery Manager at Kids 1st said “We are delighted to be sponsoring this event, as it aims to create magical family moments for everyone involved.
“We are also very proud to be supporting a charity that provides care to local families.”
To register for the Unicorn and Dragon Hunt go to https://www.wynyardhall.co.uk/event/unicorn-dragon-
Alice House Hospice, in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, is a registered charity which needs £3.3 million to continue providing the current range of services this year.
£2.5m of that must be raised through the local community and other fundraising initiatives.