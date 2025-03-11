Inhaling the fresh sea air with the sun glistening through the trees as we strolled through Saltmoore's woodland haven towards Whitby, I was excited to be embarking on my first ever visit to this delightful pocket of North Yorkshire.

As a lover of the region and frequent visitor to its stunning coastal parts, the historic town, its cobbled streets and famous abbey had so far eluded me, despite being one of the most popular tourist destinations in the UK.

Although my wife, pet pooch and I would be hitting the beach, dog-friendly pubs and fish and chip shops during our two-night stay, activities of such a kind were secondary to what we were primarily there for, which was to experience the peaceful and more opulent delights of the area's posh new luxury retreat.

Nestled near Sandsend between the crashing waves of the North Sea and heather-draped wilderness of the North York Moors, Saltmoore is so much more than just a hotel, describing itself as a wellness-led sanctuary home to beautiful interiors, focussing on fresh flavours and relaxation.

With the sun already set, we wearily arrived late in the evening after a longer than expected journey from the East Midlands, but were made to feel at home by the friendly welcome during check-in at Saltmoore House, where we were immediately handed a refreshing glass of English sparkling tea.

Our weekend abode was adjacent to the main house in one of the charming Cottage Rooms, which offer a two-level maisonette-style space with a cosy living area and bedroom perfectly designed for the addition of a four-legged friend.

The unfamiliar sight of a winding staircase was no issue for our excited greyhound Jojo, who was first to bound up the steps to the airy top floor, where a large dog bed awaited her sleeping presence.

Bowls and a towel for muddy paws were also provided, which was all a nod towards Saltmoore's keenness to provide for our furry companions.

For humans there were picturesque views of the surrounding woodland to enjoy, a super king bed with Egyptian cotton sheets and on the lower level an inviting living space with comfortable sofa and Juliette balcony, with the stylish bathroom boasting a walk-in rainforest shower.

Other features included two smart TV's, a radio, hairdryer, tea and coffee facilities, luxury Wildsmith toiletries and convenient access to the spa and gym.

Saltmoore House is at the heart of the retreat, a building of wonderful architecture drawing inspiration from the area's industrial mills and Victorian era, and home to many of the resort's amenities including The Brasserie, soon-to-be opening fine dining restaurant Calluna and the Sanctuary at Saltmoore spa.

Seated in the dog-friendly Orangerie Bar for dinner, we perused the offerings from the Brasserie menu featuring dishes inspired by the sea and the neighbouring moorlands, all beautifully curated by head chef Adam Maddock, who works closely behind the scenes with renowned Michelin star chef Tommy Banks.

With a travel-weary Jojo settled on a blanket next to our table, we made our way through three sumptuous seasonal courses, which began with starters of Steak Tartare and Whitby Crab Tart, followed by mains of succulent Venison Haunch and Bone in Monkfish Tail, which was delightfully fleshy but so delicate it fell off the bone with ease.

There was enough room afterwards to squeeze in desserts of Tonka Bean Creme Brulee, with its crunchy top and silky smooth custard underneath, and my 'go-to' pudding choice of sticky toffee pudding, which never disappoints.

Waking from our blissful slumber next morning, a day of beach walking and exploring the attractions of Whitby Harbour awaited, but only after the much-needed nourishment of two Saltmoore poached avocado on toast breakfasts, with the generous offer of a couple of juicy pork sausages served up for Jojo, both duly consumed within seconds.

Always mindful of the North Sea's incoming afternoon tide, we set off early for our out-and-back jaunt, checking out Saltmoore's stunning new family-friendly Beach House accommodation along the way, and with sand between our toes all three of us we were in our element, especially Jojo who took great delight in dipping in and out of the shallow saltwater pools.

With a few miles clocked up we were back at Saltmoore by mid-afternoon, more than ready for our afternoon tea booking in the Orangerie Bar, licking our lips in earnest as we admired the towering stand of sweet and savoury treats.

Highlights were the generously filled smoked salmon sandwiches, the thick meaty pork sausage roll with black pudding and the deliciously moreish Battenberg cake which added a dash of colour to proceedings.

Rotating dog-sitting duties with my wife, we managed to lose ourselves for an hour in the tranquil surroundings of the spa, but only after a unique experience trying out Saltmoore's new Cryo Chamber, an immersive three-minute full-body 'ice bath' designed to relieve chronic inflammation, accelerate recovery and promote skin health.

As a keen sportsman I was all for it, but when stripped down to the swim shorts it felt slightly strange being handed a set of hat, gloves, socks and slippers to wear, but once immersed inside the chamber I soon understood the need for extra garments as an intense minus-80 degree-plus snowstorm-style wave of cold hit my body, leaving the hairs on my arms and legs sticking out like mini-icicles.

It was a surreal experience, which at £45 per person may seem pricey for such a short treatment, but it certainly seemed worthwhile as I felt rejuvenated with a renewed alertness and energy, despite the tiring walking exertions of the day.

Although our visit had been blessed with glorious sunshine which can't be promised all year round, what Saltmoore can guarantee is a truly unforgettable family getaway, providing a calming haven for men, women, children and dogs of all ages, with luxury accommodation, great food and copious amounts of R&R at the heart of its vision.

TRAVEL FACTS

Room rates start from £420 at weekends and from £350 midweek at both Saltmoore House and The Beach House. To book visit saltmoore.co.uk