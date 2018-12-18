Enjoy a Hartlepool Christmas 1980s style

How did you celebrate Christmas in 1988?

We’re taking a look back to Hartlepool 30 years ago and some of the great ways that you could party the festive season away.

High up on that list was 42nd Street where the Christmas Eve party got under way at 9pm. Queues were expected and you were advised to get there early for five hours of fun.

There were live acts on at the Owton Manor Social Club including a band called Picture Box, or you could enjoy top showgroup Perfect Strangers at the Corporation Club.

Old time dancing and Digs Disco were the attractions at the Rovers Quoit Club, or if you fancied testing your brainpower, there was a mixed general knowledge quiz at the Belle Vue Way Social Club.

Pubs across town were wishing their customers a Merry Christmas in the Mail including the Powlett, The Queen and the Square Ring.

There were best wishes too from wine bars such as Bogart’s, 5th Avenue, Churchills, Visions and Rumours.

Lunchtime discos and fancy dress parties were going down well at Heavens and Gemini.

But of course, some of you might have been too busy to enjoy a tipple. After all, there was last-minute present buying to be done and what a choice there was in town.

If jewellery wss your thing, The Little Gem in Raby Road had a wonderful selection of chains, crosses and pendants.

Or how about the latest CD? The latest hits from REM and Chris Rea were available at Hit Parade in Thornton Street opposite the shopping centre ramp.

Personal stereos and acoustic guitars were available at Peter Flint Electricals in York Road or how about a bag, purse or belt from James Owen in Park Road.

Sportsworld in York Road had the latest in snooker cues and for a great range in wallets and purses, there was A Benson the saddler in Burn Road.

After all that shopping was over, how about a trip to see the latest film at the pictures. Dudley Moore was starring in Like Father Like Son at the Fairworld Horden or you could take in John Cleese in A Fish Called Wanda at the second screen.

Or how about creating your own entertainment? West View Community Centre was getting people in the swing with free twice-weekly jazz sessions.

For the younger generation, a council Christmas playscheme was running and you could enjoy a fancy dress roller disco for three hours at the Mill House Leisure Centre.

Or maybe you just wanted to crash in front of the telly and take in the Christmas entertainment.

The Christmas Raccoons, Pink Panther Show and It’s A Charity Knockout were all on BBC1 on Christmas Day that year.

Tyne Tees had a Bullseye Christmas Special with Jim Bowen and Marti Caine, the hit show London’s Burning and Mr Majeika.

To share your own Christmas memories, email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk