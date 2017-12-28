Getting creative at Hartlepool’s libraries - spot anyone you recognise from 2009?

It’s fun to get creative and these children certainly did that.

We’re going back in time to look at craft sessions in Hartlepool’s libraries where children get to have fun while making things.

Working together on a project at the West View Library but who do you recognise?

Who remembers these shots from West View Library in 2009 where the Castles Craft sessions was held, and were clearly extremely popular.

Can you spot anyone you recognise and do you still go to the sessions?

Or how about these scenes at the Central Library in York Road where children are joining in with the Read and Rhyme sessions.

Send us your memories of nostalgic events in Hartlepool.

Having fun at Read and Rhyme at the Central Library.

Is there a school, youth club, pub, restaurant or nightclub you would like us to reflect on?

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk.