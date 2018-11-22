Hark-ing back to 2012 for some great retro Hartlepool nativity scenes

One month – and a little bit more – to go until Christmas is here.

And we think that it’s close enough for us to begin looking back at some real ‘aww’ moments from times gone by.

Stranton Primary School Nativity cast. Picture by FRANK REID

Let’s start with these four nativity scenes from Hartlepool primary schools, all taken six years ago.

One shows cast members from the Jesmond Gardens Primary School Nativity play and another spotlights the three kings with their gifts in the Rift House Primary School play.

Do you recognise anyone in either of these scenes?

Or what about the view of the cast at Stranton primary or the colourful line-up at Throston Primary?

A turkey, snowball and lots of smiling faces in this Jesmond Gardens Primary School nativity scene.

Get in touch and share your own memories of school nativities down the years.

Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk