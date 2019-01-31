History lessons with a difference at this Hartlepool school

We’re stepping back in time today – to focus on photos of children who stepped even further back in time!

All four shots show youngsters at St Teresa’s Primary School in Hartlepool.

Enjoying a runaround in 2004. But who are the children getting right into the Victorian spirit?

They were learning about Victorian times and these photographs were taken in 2004 and 2006.

Can you identify the young boys who are hard at work and having their papers scrutinised by a teacher in 2004?

Or what about this one of a group of children enjoying a runabout on the playing field, also in 2004.

How about this 2006 photograph, showing students getting to grips with Victorian washing methods. Or our last shot of children doing the ironing, also in 2006.

Back to 2006 for this view of washday - Victorian style.

If you can remember this, or identify any of the children in the photographs, email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk