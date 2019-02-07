Read all about it! Share your memories of library events

The Central Library has been a haven for Hartlepool children down the years.

Just look at this lot having fun with creative projects in 2008 and 2009.

These happy children all got creative at a library session in 2009.

The York Road venue regularly hosts sessions such as Read and Rhyme for toddlers, and craft classes galore.

But we want to know if you can identify these smiling youngsters who were clearly having a great time.

Get in touch and share your memories of fun events at this and other libraries across town.

Or is there another aspect of Hartlepool history that you would love us to cover.

It's 11 years since these children had a great time at the library but can you identify them - and the woman who helped them with an interesting project.

It could be anything from a favourite sporting event to a piece of news.

Or would you prefer us to focus on a much-loved former pub, club, shop or restaurant? Get in touch by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk