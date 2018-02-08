Sailing back to 2006 for this reminder of a lantern parade in Hartlepool

Who remembers the lantern parade which brought a splash of colour to Hartlepool more than a decade ago?
As these images from 2006 show, the Marina was ablaze with lights, fireworks and music back in 2006.
The parade had already become established as a success after it was first launched a year earlier.
But these photos are from the second parade which was held 12 years ago. Boat owners decorated their vessels with festive lights and sailed in a parade around the marina. There was juggling, stiltwalkers, music from Hartlepool Community Choir and a Highland bagpiper.
Are you pictured – or do you recognise anyone in our shots? Let’s share the memories of a great event at Navigation Point.
