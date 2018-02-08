Sailing back to 2006 for this reminder of a lantern parade in Hartlepool

Who remembers the lantern parade which brought a splash of colour to Hartlepool more than a decade ago?

As these images from 2006 show, the Marina was ablaze with lights, fireworks and music back in 2006.

Street Theatre duo Stickleback Plasticus at the Lantern Boat Parade.

The parade had already become established as a success after it was first launched a year earlier.

But these photos are from the second parade which was held 12 years ago. Boat owners decorated their vessels with festive lights and sailed in a parade around the marina. There was juggling, stiltwalkers, music from Hartlepool Community Choir and a Highland bagpiper.

Are you pictured – or do you recognise anyone in our shots? Let’s share the memories of a great event at Navigation Point.

Get in touch. Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

All lit up at the Lantern Boat Parade.