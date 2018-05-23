Songs round the fire and cleaning boots - all at Carlton Camp

It had singsongs round the fire, last night discos and plenty of bracing walks.

Visits to Carlton Camp – the place where Hartlepool children have gone for camping and adventure since the 1930s – have stuck long in the memory of readers who went there decades ago.

So many mixed views of Carlton Camp.

So we thought we would take a look back at the dozens of comments you made when you shared your views with us on social media.

There were those of you who absolutely adored the place including Jacquie Pitman-Gofton who said she “had a brilliant week” and Maggie Moon - a former Hartlepool lass who went to Rossmere Juniors and Brierton Comprehensive.

She said: “I loved Carlton camp, loved when we had our sweets on night in our dormitory.”

Paula Laver loved the walks while Margo Waites thinks she and her friend might even be Carlton Camp record breakers. “Absolutely loved it,” she said. “Went at every opportunity, primary school, secondary school, school band and town band.”

She added: “I reckon we held the record of 13 times but never had it confirmed lol.”

Barry Braim said: “Went with Oxford Street school. Loved it, first time away without parents.” Camp fire memories still abound for Barry.

Eileen Flounders said: “Went with Lister Street school loved it . First time I’d ever been away. Loved walking in the hills just liked everything about it.”

Peter Chamberlayne went with Fens Juniors and said: “Remember Fossils Creek, Hot drink before bed, Captain Cook’s Monument.”

Marty Threlfall recalled: “Sing song round the fire, pond dipping, grey lady ghost story, last night disco, the walks. Good memories with Jesmond Road juniors.”

When we asked what your abiding memory was of it all, Lisa Whitehead wasn’t the only one to tell us: “Cleaning the boots. Lol .”

Caroline Rigg reflected: “Omg I hated it them boots. I cried to go home and was glad I got sent home with a cold sore lol xx.”

And Elaine Mclurg recalled: “Tight dirty boots .then having to clean them at the end of the day.”

But most of you loved it despite one or two hardships.

Donna Travers said: “Absolutely loved it, even though I was made to eat sprouts.”

Linda Dolman loved it, “especially the tuck shop” and Judith Chaffey remembered: “It only cost the price of your dinner money to go in the 60s.”

Jeanette Young “loved carlton camp xx” and Gary Wilson recalled: “The grey lady story.”

Tyrone Humphreys remembered the tyre swing, packed lunches in a white paper bag and the coloured lights in the rooms and June Sewell loved the walks out.