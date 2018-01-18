Search

The time of your lives - Hartlepool fun with scarecrows, rhymes and Disney characters

All smiles at an art session in the Central Library.
All smiles at an art session in the Central Library.

They say they are the best years of your lives.

These youngsters are certainly having fun as they enjoy sessions in Hartlepoool and East Durham just under a decade ago.

They got creative at this scarecrow craft session at Seaton Carew library in 2010.

They got creative at this scarecrow craft session at Seaton Carew library in 2010.

But who do you recognise?

The most recent is from 2010 and shows a scarecrow-themed craft session at Seaton Carew Library. Who are the two and three-year-olds pictured?

From October 2009 comes this great shot of a Disney ball under way at the Easington Sure Start Children’s Centre.

In the same month, a nursery rhyme session was held at a local library – but which one is it?

It's time for a ball at the Easington Sure Start Children's Centre.

It's time for a ball at the Easington Sure Start Children's Centre.

Finally, these artistic children were showing off their artistic talent at the Central Library in Hartlepool. Recognise anyone you know?

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

Time for nursery rhymes - but which nursery got our photographer's attention in 2009?

Time for nursery rhymes - but which nursery got our photographer's attention in 2009?