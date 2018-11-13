Where to get your turkey, tree, party dress and Christmas toys in 1980s Hartlepool

Fancy a new scarf? How about a radio-controlled motor bike or a model warship.

You could get the lot at the shops of Hartlepool in the Christmas season of 1982. So here’s a reminder of what the shopping experience was like in town that year.

Tan Ya Hyde in Raby Road.

If you wanted new footwear, there was Walkin Shoes in Murray Street which also stocked slippers for £1.65, football boots for £4.99, and purses for 75 pence.

Staying in Murray Street, there was Kidditogs for ‘Fashion With Flair For Mothers Who Care’ or tapestries, crochet sets and embroidery cloths at Needles And Pins.

And if you popped in to M n J Fashions - still in Murray Street, skirts, tops and two pieces were among the big sellers.

Murray Street was quite the place to be. Foster and Armstrongs was just the spot for holly wreaths, Christmas trees and stands.

Or in Duke Street, you could get model kits for Christmas such as warships and military aircraft from Goggins the newsagent - and that festive season, there was the offer of a free tube of glue with each model kit.

Wilson the Chemist in Raby Road stocked great perfumes as well as sandals and - staying in Raby Road, Tan-Ya-Hyde had box jackets from £39.99.

K and D. Lee in Stockton Road was a great stopping point for all your confectionery needs.

Over in York Road, there was Cameo for all your party season clothes. Taffeta dresses, sequin jackets, evening bags - they had it all. Staying in York Road, Frank Wright had lifesize baby dolls for £18.95 or radio controlled motor bikes for £42.50.

It was just as busy in Park Road where Pretty Things had wooden toys, candles and picture frames covered.

The bustling Middleton Grange Shopping Centre had plenty for the keen shopper. Morelands had wallets, leather purses and handbags - as well as the message ‘why shop out of town - we have what you are looking for’.” Also in Middleton Grange, Bryan Shaws had quilted velour shoes to choose from.

After so much shopping, you would need a refreshing cuppa and where else but Coffee and Cream in Raby Road. And you might have needed to glamorous new look for the season. Fingers unisex hair design in Raby Road, near Wolviston Supplies, was doing highlights for £6 or cut and sets for £7. Or, as an alternative, there was Trimmers in Murray Street where men could get a cut and blow dry for £2.50.

After all that, only one aspect of Christmas needed sorting. The choice for the turkey was huge. Ron Armstrong and Sons in Northgate, T. Leighton in Park Road, The Carvery in Station Lane, and Sanderson and Son in Chatham Road were just some of the options.

Oh, and of course you would need to capture it all on film. Get along to John Butterfield’s Hartlepool Camera Centre in Middleton Grange.

