If we’re being honest, a run out to the beach is a treat whatever the weather. And since we’re from the North East, we’re well prepared for a walk along the coast whether it’s rain or shine.

But the recent warm weather and blazing sunshine has made us optimistic for the weeks ahead.

So with the help of The Beach Guide, we’ve rounded up some of the region’s beautiful beaches – perfect for a visit over the weekend or during the holidays this summer.

There are, of course, many more to choose from across the North East but here are some suggestions as a starting point.

From the Northumberland coast down to Hartlepool, see if you fancy a visit to any of these for some sea air and an ice cream for the walk back to the car ...

1. Alnmouth A great stretch of sand for building your castles - and the pretty village of Alnmouth to explore on your trip too. Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Bamburgh One of the most majestic views in Northumberland. The perfect beach for a long, winding walk whether it's summer or winter. But fingers crossed for sunshine! Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Cresswell The Beach Guide recommends Cresswell as a great place for rockpooling while the tide's out. Something for the kids this summer! Photo: Paul Larkin

4. Crimdon Just a short hop along from Hartlepool, Crimdon was one of the most popular spots on the coast back in the 1950s. Some great views for your coastal walk. Photo: Kevin Brady