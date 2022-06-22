If we’re being honest, a run out to the beach is a treat whatever the weather. And since we’re from the North East, we’re well prepared for a walk along the coast whether it’s rain or shine.
But the recent warm weather and blazing sunshine has made us optimistic for the weeks ahead.
So with the help of The Beach Guide, we’ve rounded up some of the region’s beautiful beaches – perfect for a visit over the weekend or during the holidays this summer.
There are, of course, many more to choose from across the North East but here are some suggestions as a starting point.
From the Northumberland coast down to Hartlepool, see if you fancy a visit to any of these for some sea air and an ice cream for the walk back to the car ...