Cash boost for Hartlepool diving club

Hartlepool Divers Club has received funding from the town’s PFC Trust that has allowed it to start work on building its own headquarters at Hartlepool Marina.

The diving club is a not-for-profit organisation with all profits being reinvested back into the club, its facilities and equipment.

The PFC Trust’s involvement has given them the financial support to allow the members to construct a purpose-built club complete with boathouse, compressor room, filling station, bar and lecture room.

Members of Hartlepool Divers Club at their new building

Club chairman Geoff Leighton said: “This funding has helped towards fulfilling a dream for myself and all the members.

“We are very lucky to have a good array of skilled tradesmen, professionals and willing volunteers as members of the club.

"All of the building work has been completed thus far by them, plus friends and ex-members, in their own time.

“This has allowed us to use the PFC Trust funding for building materials and save on labour costs. We are nearly there and the internal fit out is the next stage.”

He added: “There was so much uncertainty before receiving the PFC Trust funding. We can now plan ahead. This building will allow us to take control of our own future.”

The Divers Club regenerates by training new divers who in turn become club members and contribute to the club.

The PFC Trust was founded by EuroMillions winners Patrick and Frances Connolly to support the community where they lived for 25 years.

It aims to support projects in Hartlepool which ‘enhance people’s life experiences.’

Geoff added: “This has been four years in the making and we want this new building to be available for community use too and have other organisations within the town using the facility.

Mrs Connolly said: “'Hartlepool as a traditional sea port should have the best possible facilities around the marina and what the club members have done on a really tight budget is miraculous.

"We are proud to have supported it for the people of Hartlepool.”

For more information on Hartlepool Divers, go to https://hartlepooldivers.com.