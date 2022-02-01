Check out these facts about Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year starts today, and this year is the Year of the Tiger
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 10:48 am
The Tiger symbolises strength and being brave – which is something we all need after these past few years.
The date for the new year changes every year – and this year starts on the 1st of February and ends 31st January.
People born in the Year of the Tiger will apparently be confident, inspiring respect and naturally become leaders.
While courageous and energetic, they also take risks and are very competitive.