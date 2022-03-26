A planning application to demolish the former club at Middleton that was built by two local businessmen in the 1950s is currently pending with Hartlepool Borough Council.

The proposal is planned to mitigate against the impact the Hornsea Three offshore wind farm project off the Norfolk and Yorkshire coast may have on kittiwakes that are on the UK’s Red List for Birds of Conservation Concern.

The Old Yacht Club, on Ferry Road, now a private home, has been shortlisted as a suitable site to put artificial nesting structures along the east of England coastline.

The site of the former Hartlepool Yacht Club. Picture by FRANK REID.

Applicant Ørsted stated: “It is ideally located in relation to the coast and there is an existing kittiwake colony nearby on the Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Station.”

Two artificial nesting structures are proposed; one based on traditional fishermen’s huts, and a second tower-like structure.

Construction works are hoped to take place this summer and will take approximately five months.

But several people have lodged objections with the council given the building’s history and they say ideal location for water sports.

Artificial nesting sites for endangered kittiwake seabirds are proposed.

The yacht club was built as an asset to the town following work led by businessmen Tot Richardson and Jim Atkinson.

It hosted a number of large events until its amalgamation with the new Tees & Hartlepool Yacht Club at the marina in the early 1990s.

One objector commented: “The building as a sports club was a significant provider of facilities with direct access to the beach, launch ramp and amenities.

“At present there is no public sports facility that provides access to a beach area or indeed launch ramp to the sea for boating activities.”

They added water skiers, jet skiers and others have used the area for decades and urged the council carry out consultation on potential community use and listing of it as an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

Another argued the old yacht club should be considered for a sporting hub instead of what is planned around the old Jackson’s Landing site, now renamed the Waterfront.

It also housed Hartlepool Coastwatch for many years.

