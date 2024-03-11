Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool is opening its doors for lottery players on Friday, March 15.

It is part of National Lottery Open Week to give back to the players who have enabled the lottery organisation to raise more than £30million every week good causes across the United Kingdom.

Most recently, a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund has helped the National Museum of the Royal Navy save a nationally significant collection of figureheads and funded a project to explore their history.

National Lottery players can explore HMS Trincomalee at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool with the Open Week initiative this March. Picture by FRANK REID

As well as being home to HMS Trincomalee, the oldest warship still afloat in Europe, the museum is currently holding the exhibition Diving Deep: HMS Invincible 1744, also thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

It provides an insight into the extraordinary work of a team of professional and volunteer divers, exploring the fascinating discovery and underwater excavation of the 18th Century battleship which sank in 1758.

Scarlett Moffatt, TV personality and National Lottery Open Week ambassador, said: “I want to encourage everyone to take advantage of the free and discounted offers and head outside to explore some of the fun and fascinating things the UK has to offer.”

Free access with a National Lottery ticket is only available on March 15 and grants a single free day pass per National Lottery ticket, scratchcard or Instant Win Game for that day.