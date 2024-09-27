Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 40th anniversary of the miners’ strike will play a key part at this year’s packed Hartlepool Folk Festival.

The Headland will be buzzing this weekend for the return of the annual festival with its most impressive lineup yet.

Running from Friday, October 4, to Sunday, October 6, fans can look forward to performances from a host of top folk artists, workshops, pop-up performances, and a full free outdoor family festival.

This year will also feature a weekend-long commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the miners’ strike with a special concert, film screenings, panel discussions and presentations.

Visitors to Hartlepool Folk Festival can expect more free family outdoor performances on the Headland.

Heading up the list of artists this year is Mercury Prize winner Kate Rusby, performing at the Borough Hall on Saturday night.

Visitors can also look forward to some of the finest UK and international folk artists, including mesmerising song duo The Breath, American folk legend Peggy Seeger and many more.

Festival director Joan Crump said: “This year’s festival is definitely the biggest line up we have ever had with the biggest headliner.

"It is growing and evolving all the time. The addition of the family festival has really made it an event not just for people coming to Hartlepool from outside the town but for local people to enjoy as well, which is what we wanted from the beginning so we’re delighted about that.”

Easington Colliery miners march in May 1984.

Peggy Seeger will head the concert Bold Miners: Spirit of ’84, celebrating the strength and resilience of our ex-mining communities with other artists plus Durham Miners Association Brass Band.

Two veterans of the strike’s women’s movement will provide powerful spoken accompaniment.

Venues for this year’s festival include the Borough Hall, The Fisherman’s Arms, St Hilda’s Church, The Croft Room, Constables Bar, Headland Social Club, The Pot House and Headland Sports Centre.

Hartlepool Folk Festival headliner, Mercury Prize winner Kate Rusby.

Tickets to the main festival concerts and events are available to Hartlepool residents at a special discount.

People are advised to buy in advance through the festival’s official website.

Look out also for all sorts of free family activities and performances in and around an outdoor stage in The Squircle in front of the Borough Hall.

On Sunday, October 6, at 1pm, CBeebies’ Mr Bloom will leave his allotment to come and see some Hartlepool Tiddlers.

For full details of everything happening, visit www.hartlepoolfolkfest.co.uk