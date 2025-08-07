Just some of the visitors at Summerhill for the National Play Day event on Wednesday.placeholder image
Great turnout for Hartlepool National Play Day event

By Mark Payne
Published 7th Aug 2025, 16:14 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 16:32 BST
Summerhill Country Park and Visitor Centre was buzzing with activity on Wednesday as it welcomed people of all ages for National Play Day.

The Summerhill team joined forces with a host of local organisations to stage a whole day of sport, crafts, dance and more.

The day was supported by many community partners including Hartlepool Sport, Active Hartlepool, West Hartlepool Rugby Club, Hartlepool Wadokai, Sustrans Tees Valley, Cleveland Fire Brigade and Cleveland Police to name just a few.

Organisers were delighted with the success of the day with Summerhill saying: “It was wonderful to see families having fun, especially with such great weather.”

These youngsters enjoyed playing sport at the play day event.

These youngsters enjoyed playing sport at the play day event. Photo: Hartlepool Borough Council

Another happy youngster at Summerhill's National Play Day on Wednesday.

Another happy youngster at Summerhill's National Play Day on Wednesday. Photo: Hartlepool Borough Council

A little lad is given a look inside a police van.

A little lad is given a look inside a police van. Photo: Boys in blue

Another fun activity that children enjoyed taking part in.

Another fun activity that children enjoyed taking part in. Photo: Hartlepool Borough Council

