The Summerhill team joined forces with a host of local organisations to stage a whole day of sport, crafts, dance and more.
The day was supported by many community partners including Hartlepool Sport, Active Hartlepool, West Hartlepool Rugby Club, Hartlepool Wadokai, Sustrans Tees Valley, Cleveland Fire Brigade and Cleveland Police to name just a few.
Organisers were delighted with the success of the day with Summerhill saying: “It was wonderful to see families having fun, especially with such great weather.”
