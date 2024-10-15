Hartlepool Borough Council announces dates for this year's fireworks and Christmas lights switch on
Hartlepool Borough Council is promising two fantastic evenings of family fun staring with its Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, November 8, on Seaton Carew prom.
Church Square will once again host the annual Christmas Light Switch-on on Friday, November 29.
Further details including timings will be announced closer to the time.
Both events are free and are organised by Hartlepool Borough Council and the headline sponsor is X-energy which is speaheading new nuclear plans in Hartlepool.
Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “As a council we are determined to continue to deliver the Fireworks Spectacular and the Christmas Lights Switch-on as a free family fun event because it brings so much joy to so many, especially our children and grandchildren.
“I am delighted to see both of these events return again this year, building on previous years of success.”
She added: “I am delighted that X-energy have once again agreed to be our headline sponsor, clearly demonstrating their commitment to being a part of our town and its future.”
Leon Flexman, X-energy’s corporate affairs director (UK), said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Hartlepool Fireworks Spectacular and the Christmas Lights Switch-On again this year.
“We know how well Hartlepool does these fantastic community events – there was such a wonderful atmosphere last year and it was great to see the thousands of people having so much fun.”
