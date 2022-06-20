Hartlepool community centre awarded £32,000 from government fund to help deprived youngsters

The Belle Vue Community Sport and Youth Centre is to receive £32,394 from the Government’s £380 million Youth Investment Fund to help it buy a new minibus.

The new vehicle will help young people from economically disadvantaged areas gain new skills and experiences improving their physical and mental health.

Hartlepool’s 9th (St Luke’s) Scout Group has also been granted £9,000 from the fund towards equipment for camping and adventure activities for children and young people living in an area of high deprivation.

Belle Vue Community Centre in Hartlepool.

The two Hartlepool organisations are among hundreds of youth services and facilities and organisations set to benefit from £12 million of fast-tracked funding to services where supply is currently far short of meeting demand.

The funding announced by the Department for Culture Media and Sport, will help to expand the reach and range of services on offer, meet demand and reduce running costs.

Nigel Huddleston, Minister for Sport, Tourism and Civil Society, said: "We want every young person, no matter where they're from, to have the chance to get the best start in life."

Applications to the fund were invited by local authorities, voluntary organisations and housing associations before they were assessed by BBC Children in Need.