A licensing hearing is set to be held over a rugby club's bid to hold up to five outdoor events a year.

An application has been lodged by Hartlepool Rugby Club to host the entertainment on the pitch at their Mayfield Park home in Easington Road.

They are looking to host a maximum of five outdoor “sports and social events” per year and receive a licence which would allow them to supply alcohol and play both live and recorded music between noon and 10pm.

The application to Hartlepool Borough Council adds the outdoor area would be open from noon until 10.30pm on the days when the events are being held.

Mayfield Park, in Easington Road, Hartlepool.

However, one objection has been submitted from a nearby resident who said the associated noise is “a real concern”, along with parked cars from visitors restricting access to properties on surrounding streets.

The application has therefore been scheduled to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee on Wednesday, August 7, for a decision on whether it will be approved.

The rugby club states they are “family orientated” and have volunteers, members and a committee “providing a safe environment” for all ages to enjoy their facilities.

It added they have CCTV along with “measures to alleviate possible disturbance due to noise levels”, and also monitor vehicle parking “so not to affect any locals”.

Ahead of the meeting, the applicant has agreed conditions for the premises licence with responsible authorities, including the police and the council’s environmental health department.

The rugby club already hosts the annual Hootenanny beer festival at Mayfield Park, which is to return later this month after raising £8,600 last year for Alice House Hospice.