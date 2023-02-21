Hartlepool village welcomes hundreds of visitors to see stunning annual snowdrops
Visitors from all over the North East flocked to see Greatham’s stunning snowdrops at the weekend.
Around 400 people attended the annual snowdrop walk on Sunday afternoon hosted by the Greatham in Bloom community group.
Greatham Hall grounds were opened for the day by kind permission of the Trustees of the Hospital of God as visitors followed a beautiful straw lined path created through the woods.
Some travelled from as far as Northumberland for the afternoon which raised over £2,000 with all profits to support the work of Greatham in Bloom including entering the village in this year’s Northumbria in Bloom awards.
Nancy Pout, secretary of Greatham in Bloom, said: “To see so many people and families out enjoying nature was truly wonderful.
"Greatham in Bloom can not thank everyone enough for their support at the event.”
Special thanks went to Whitfield's General Stores for their contributions and to Hospital of God gardeners Mitch and Terry for their hard work to prepare the woods.