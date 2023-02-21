News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hartlepool village welcomes hundreds of visitors to see stunning annual snowdrops

Visitors from all over the North East flocked to see Greatham’s stunning snowdrops at the weekend.

By Mark Payne
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 11:39am
Visitors walking through the snowdrops on Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Linda Kendrick.
Visitors walking through the snowdrops on Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Linda Kendrick.

Around 400 people attended the annual snowdrop walk on Sunday afternoon hosted by the Greatham in Bloom community group.

Greatham Hall grounds were opened for the day by kind permission of the Trustees of the Hospital of God as visitors followed a beautiful straw lined path created through the woods.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some travelled from as far as Northumberland for the afternoon which raised over £2,000 with all profits to support the work of Greatham in Bloom including entering the village in this year’s Northumbria in Bloom awards.

Around 400 people attended the snowdrop afternoon in Greatham. Photo courtesy of Linda Kendrick.
Most Popular

Nancy Pout, secretary of Greatham in Bloom, said: “To see so many people and families out enjoying nature was truly wonderful.

"Greatham in Bloom can not thank everyone enough for their support at the event.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Special thanks went to Whitfield's General Stores for their contributions and to Hospital of God gardeners Mitch and Terry for their hard work to prepare the woods.

Read More
Hartlepool vet saves dog's life with life-saving surgery months after it ate a k...
HartlepoolNorth EastHospitalNorthumberland