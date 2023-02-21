Visitors walking through the snowdrops on Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Linda Kendrick.

Around 400 people attended the annual snowdrop walk on Sunday afternoon hosted by the Greatham in Bloom community group.

Greatham Hall grounds were opened for the day by kind permission of the Trustees of the Hospital of God as visitors followed a beautiful straw lined path created through the woods.

Some travelled from as far as Northumberland for the afternoon which raised over £2,000 with all profits to support the work of Greatham in Bloom including entering the village in this year’s Northumbria in Bloom awards.

Around 400 people attended the snowdrop afternoon in Greatham. Photo courtesy of Linda Kendrick.

Nancy Pout, secretary of Greatham in Bloom, said: “To see so many people and families out enjoying nature was truly wonderful.

"Greatham in Bloom can not thank everyone enough for their support at the event.”

