New Hartlepool women's rugby team inviting other ladies to give the game a try

Hartlepool Ladies, who are attached to Hartlepool Rugby Club, recently started when a handful of junior players’ mams wanted to try something new and as a way to get fit after lockdown eased in April.

Player Karlie Taylor said: “Since then we've welcomed more and more players, have gone from strength to strength and haven’t looked back.

“We've got together a brilliant little squad but we're always looking to add more women to that and would encourage anyone to come along and give it a try.

Hartlepool Ladies have gone from strength to strength since forming.

"We entered into our very first festival a couple of weeks and even won a game.”

Hartlepool Ladies currently have 14 players aged from their late teens to 50.

Women's rugby is one of the fastest growing team sports in the world with worldwide participation increasing tenfold since being announced as an Olympic sport in 2009.

The North East and Durham in particular are now a real hotbed for the female game, added Karlie.

“The majority of us are mothers of junior players and had never even picked up a rugby ball until a few weeks ago,” she said.

“Now we've played our first games. If we can do it anyone can.

"Since beginning our rugby journey we've all discovered new friends, a new found confidence and a game we now love.”

Two Hartlepool Ladies players in action.

Sessions take place at Mayfield Park ground, on Easington Road, on Tuesdays at 7pm and Fridays at 5.30pm, with games mostly taking place on Sundays. But players don't have to commit to every session.

Karlie added: “The beauty of rugby is there is a place and position for every shape and size whether you're big or small, slow or quick, a thinker or a grafter.

"Everyone in the team is equal and can bring their own personality. The first step is always the hardest when trying something new, but once you've took it you won't look back.”

Hartlepool Rugby Club are also looking for girls of all ages to join them. Under 15 training for girls in school years 6-9 takes place on Sundays at 11am.

For more information message the Hartlepool Rugby Club Facebook page or email [email protected]