New sculpture trail at beauty spot

The six wetland-inspired sculptures at Hardwick Park, near Sedgefield, which is maintained by Durham County Council, have been designed and carved by north east artists Lee and Jill Brewster.

The artworks, depicting a dragonfly, frog and other wetland animals, were commissioned by the Discover Brightwater Landscape Project team as part of its £3.3m National Lottery-funded programme.

Discover Brightwater is a programme of events designed to highlight life around the River Skerne which runs from Darlington, through Newton Aycliffe, Sedgefield, Bishop Middleham, Fishburn and the Trimdons.

Emily Barker Fox with a frog sculpture.

The sculpture trail starts at the park’s visitor centre and the last sculpture marks the way to Bishop’s Fen, a new 25-hectare nature reserve which is being developed by Durham Wildlife Trust.

Cllr Mark Wilkes, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for neighbourhoods and climate change, said: “These new sculptures are a fantastic addition to what is on offer at Hardwick Park, which continues to be a popular destination for families from across the county.

“We hope that more people will visit the site and enjoy taking part in the trail for many years to come, learning more about nature and getting exercise outdoors in the process.”

A children’s activity booklet is available at the park for families to use while visiting the sculptures.

More information on Discover Brightwater is available at www.discoverbrightwater.com