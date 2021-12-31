Paddleboarding at Hartlepool Marina in 2022: Chance to try taking a workout on the water with 'SUP Fit'
Fancy getting fit for 2022? Now you can do it with a workout on water in Hartlepool.
Town-based organisation On Water Training has launched paddle board sessions which will run throughout January, February, and March.
They will be based at Hartlepool Marina and are described as ideal for people wanting to try something new in 2022.
The sessions are called SUP Fit (fitness fun on a Stand-Up Paddle board) and organisers say it is ‘all about taking your workout onto the water! A great way to keep active & learn a new skill while connecting with nature and like-minded others.”
Chief SUP Instructor Jordan Hannibell said: "At On Water our aim is to engage, educate and empower our local coastal community, reigniting an appreciation for our coastal environment, and the associated fun and health benefits of spending time on the water,
"With an engagement for all ethos, we’re passionate helping to better connect our local community with the coast.”
On Water Training was founded in 2015 and is an established ASI accredited and RYA recognised water sports training facility.
It provides a range of on-water taster sessions, experiences, and accredited training including Stand Up Paddle boarding, Power boating and Jet skiing.
Jordan said the company has highly qualified and experienced instructors who have a wealth of knowledge in the marine industry.
Stand up paddle Boarding is said to have a number of health and fitness benefits including offering a strong ‘core’ workout.
The sport has seen a boom in popularity in recent years, particularly through the pandemic when people have been looking for new outdoor activities to try.
As the name suggests, stand-up paddle boarders stand on boards that are floating on the water, and use a paddle to propel themselves through the water.
The sport’s modern popularity grew out of surfing and has its roots in Hawaii, but as a method of transport, it has been around for thousands of years in civilizations around the world.
:: To find out more about the sessions in Hartlepool, including the costs, visit On Water’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OnWaterTraining or email [email protected]