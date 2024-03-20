Sitpack announces the Campster 2 lightweight and ultra-portable chair with a five second unfold for everyone, everywhere.

The Campster 2 is available to buy now in orange or black from the Sitpack website for £89.

In the realm of outdoor seating innovation, the Sitpack Campster 2 emerges as the ultimate portable chair, ready to redefine comfort and convenience for adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Weighing in at a mere 3.3 lbs and boasting a 5-second setup time, the Campster 2 is a testament to minimalist Danish design at its finest.

Crafted with a sturdy aluminium frame, the chair supports up to 300 lbs and features an embracing seat design with a comfortable 12" seating height. Whether embarking on a camping trip, heading to the beach, or enjoying an RV adventure, the Campster 2 is the go-to choice.

The chair's one-piece design folds down to the size of a 1.5-liter bottle and includes a shoulder strap carrying case and a S-carabiner, making it effortlessly portable, unfolding with ease, thanks to its unique grab-n-pull system and quad-supported legs, providing stability on various terrains. Designed based on valuable feedback from Campster 1 users, this iteration combines lightweight portability with ergonomic comfort, ensuring an enjoyable seating experience anywhere on the go.

For those who relish the great outdoors, the Campster 2 is not just a chair; it's a lifestyle accessory. With a redesigned frame for enhanced stability, it remains solid on grass, sand, or gravel. The chair's versatility extends to its compatibility with a range of accessories, from micro-fiber towels to seat warmers and bottle holders, allowing users to customize their experience.

Temperature regulation is a priority, with a large mesh area on the backrest and thighs for warmer environments. Additionally, optional windproof and insulated covers cater to colder days, ensuring year-round comfort. The ground sheet accessory ensures a consistent sitting height on any surface, from sandy beaches to solid ground.

Sitpack takes pride in its team of experienced professionals working across the US, EU, and Asia, ensuring cost-effective production without compromising quality. The Campster 2, a culmination of years of product development, represents a commitment to delivering the best in outdoor seating solutions. As the latest addition to Sitpack's lineup, the Campster 2, with its sleek design and durability, continues the brand's legacy of creating innovative and comfortable seating options for all adventurers.

Additional Extra – Seat warmers

Following feedback from users, Sitpack has also introduced seat warmers as an add-on feature for Sitpack Campster. The internet has voiced that seat warmers increase comfort, provide warmth in cooler weather, and create a cozy seating experience, making them a must-have add-on for travelers who seek all-year comfort.

FEATURES OF SITPACK CAMPSTER 2

• Carry bag

• Airflow backrest

• 4 unique add-on loops with reflective bands

• 2 big side pockets ( Hack: pack the groundsheet in the pocket, when folding the chair)

• One-piece telescopic design unfold in 5 seconds

• Removable feet (change/add to Glow in the Dark feet)

• Ground sheet (buy separately)